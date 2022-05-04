American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) Shares Bought by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its holdings in shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT – Get Rating) by 162.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,837 shares during the period. American National Group comprises approximately 1.1% of Keebeck Alpha LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Keebeck Alpha LP owned approximately 0.06% of American National Group worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANAT. Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of American National Group by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 456,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,269,000 after acquiring an additional 166,821 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American National Group during the third quarter worth about $28,109,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in American National Group by 1,556.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,094,000 after buying an additional 79,999 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in American National Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,688,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in American National Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,115,000. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Get American National Group alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American National Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of American National Group stock opened at $188.80 on Wednesday. American National Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.41 and a twelve month high of $195.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $189.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.09.

American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%.

In other American National Group news, Director Russell S. Moody sold 2,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.24, for a total value of $542,929.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances A. Moody-Dahlberg sold 39,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.15, for a total transaction of $7,385,361.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,127 shares of company stock valued at $12,129,499. 24.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American National Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

American National Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through five segments: Life, Annuity, Health, Property and Casualty, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American National Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.