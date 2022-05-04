American National Insurance Co. Buys Shares of 10,900 The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

American National Insurance Co. bought a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,900 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 29,551 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,824 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank increased its position in TJX Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 45,301 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.30.

TJX Companies stock opened at $62.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $57.92 and a one year high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.52%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

