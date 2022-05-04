American National Insurance Co. Has $922,000 Stock Holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

American National Insurance Co. decreased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 81.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 87,300 shares during the period. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WERN. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on WERN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Susquehanna raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Stephens downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $40.03 on Wednesday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.29 and a twelve month high of $49.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $764.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Werner Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.53%.

Werner Enterprises Profile (Get Rating)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.