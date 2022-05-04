American National Insurance Co. Invests $896,000 in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

American National Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MNST. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,885,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,144,000 after buying an additional 1,710,715 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,078,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,258,000 after buying an additional 1,222,346 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,602,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,475,000 after buying an additional 938,635 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,709,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,707,000 after purchasing an additional 624,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 241.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 764,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,463,000 after purchasing an additional 540,699 shares during the last quarter. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.85.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $83.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.92. The stock has a market cap of $44.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.01. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $71.78 and a 1 year high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

