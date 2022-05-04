American National Insurance Co. Lowers Holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

American National Insurance Co. decreased its stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,938 shares during the quarter. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Macerich were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Macerich by 9.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Macerich by 417.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,400,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,651 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Macerich by 65.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 16,032 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 6.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 998.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 95,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 86,755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Macerich from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet cut Macerich from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Macerich from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.80.

In other news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.62 per share, for a total transaction of $146,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Edward C. Coppola purchased 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $33,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 475,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,564,250.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 22,100 shares of company stock valued at $329,390. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

MAC stock opened at $12.89 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The Macerich Company has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $22.88.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.68 million. Macerich had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.68%. Macerich’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Macerich Company will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

