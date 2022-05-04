American National Insurance Co. Lowers Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

American National Insurance Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 89.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,585 shares during the period. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on COF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $217.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $164.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.70.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $128.65 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $119.88 and a 1 year high of $177.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.07. The company has a market cap of $52.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 18.66%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.44%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

