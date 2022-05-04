American National Insurance Co. Makes New Investment in Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

American National Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $79,597,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $75,233,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $68,647,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $66,935,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $62,076,000. 98.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZWS opened at $30.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Zurn Water Solutions Co. has a one year low of $23.83 and a one year high of $38.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38.

Zurn Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Zurn Water Solutions had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 22.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Zurn Water Solutions Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Zurn Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Zurn Water Solutions from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

