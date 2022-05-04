American National Insurance Co. Sells 78,325 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

American National Insurance Co. cut its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 81.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 78,325 shares during the quarter. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 12,224 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 408,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,946,000 after purchasing an additional 40,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $38.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $33.76 and a one year high of $52.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.40 and a 200 day moving average of $43.45.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 26.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.94%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, April 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SYF shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens dropped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.89.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

