American National Insurance Co. Sells 9,000 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

American National Insurance Co. lowered its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 191.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the third quarter worth $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Comerica news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $103,158.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMA opened at $83.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.33. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $63.07 and a 12 month high of $102.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.54 and its 200 day moving average is $90.05.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). Comerica had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 33.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.52%.

CMA has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley cut their price target on Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Comerica from $103.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Comerica from $98.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Comerica from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.95.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

