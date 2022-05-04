American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. American States Water had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Shares of AWR stock opened at $76.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.75 and its 200-day moving average is $90.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 0.29. American States Water has a 52-week low of $74.93 and a 52-week high of $103.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. American States Water’s payout ratio is 60.58%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of American States Water from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American States Water in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American States Water from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

In other news, insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total value of $58,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American States Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in American States Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in American States Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in American States Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in American States Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $355,000. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

