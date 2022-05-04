AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $57.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.26 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 543.21% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock traded up $4.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.09. 41,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,533. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67. AmerisourceBergen has a twelve month low of $111.34 and a twelve month high of $167.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.87%.

ABC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 43,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.71, for a total value of $6,717,741.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.11, for a total value of $1,861,022.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,261,405.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 123,434 shares of company stock valued at $18,237,062. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

