Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Short Interest Up 26.4% in April

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the March 31st total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATLO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Ames National in the third quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ames National by 16.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 170,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 23,775 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Ames National by 124.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 34,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 19,020 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Ames National in the third quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ames National in the third quarter valued at approximately $371,000. 21.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ames National alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Ames National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of ATLO opened at $23.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $210.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.70. Ames National has a 52-week low of $22.80 and a 52-week high of $26.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. This is an increase from Ames National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Ames National’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

About Ames National (Get Rating)

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Adams, Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Polk, Marshall, Ringgold, Story, Taylor, and Union counties in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ames National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ames National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.