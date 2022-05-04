AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Holdings Lowered by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,268 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,079 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.05% of AMETEK worth $17,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 217.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,330,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,034,000 after buying an additional 1,596,903 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,258,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the third quarter worth approximately $34,779,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,550,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in AMETEK by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,521,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,641,000 after buying an additional 230,550 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $688,189.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $81,813.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK stock opened at $124.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.87. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.80 and a fifty-two week high of $148.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.44. The firm has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AME. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.30.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

