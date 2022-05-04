AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.27-1.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.33. The company issued revenue guidance of up low to mid-single digits, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.51 billion.AMETEK also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.34-5.44 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on AME. KeyCorp reduced their price target on AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $149.30.

AMETEK stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $125.40. 3,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,018,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26. AMETEK has a 1 year low of $121.80 and a 1 year high of $148.07.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $81,813.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $688,189.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 409,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,246,000 after acquiring an additional 5,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 957,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,805,000 after acquiring an additional 95,683 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

