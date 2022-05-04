Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Keystone Financial Planning Inc.

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1,584.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,113 shares during the period. Amgen comprises 2.6% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,520,000. Middleton & Co Inc MA raised its position in shares of Amgen by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 1,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of Amgen by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 99,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,358,000 after buying an additional 23,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

AMGN traded up $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $232.19. 2,443,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,140,545. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $258.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $239.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.74.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.15. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 76.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer cut shares of Amgen to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.50.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

