AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Shares Down 5.3%

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) traded down 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $92.48 and last traded at $92.55. 23,312 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 649,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.75.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.14.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.37. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 37.95% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.26, for a total value of $284,202.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson bought 5,360 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $93.30 per share, for a total transaction of $500,088.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after acquiring an additional 14,801 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 111.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 35,522 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter worth about $240,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 19.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,677,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter worth about $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

