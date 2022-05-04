Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) is Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s 7th Largest Position

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,753,193 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 92,195 shares during the period. Amphenol comprises 3.4% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.46% of Amphenol worth $765,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 4.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,124,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,180,771,000 after purchasing an additional 662,233 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,565,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $836,605,000 after purchasing an additional 315,029 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,098,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $620,798,000 after purchasing an additional 329,780 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,465,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $400,241,000 after purchasing an additional 66,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,592,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $336,317,000 after purchasing an additional 34,787 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APH traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $72.30. 28,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,658,200. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.44. The stock has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.21.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 29.74%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lowered shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

