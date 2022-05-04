ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Price Target Cut to CHF 14

ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 15 to CHF 14 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AMSSY. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ams-OSRAM in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on ams-OSRAM from CHF 17.70 to CHF 13.80 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ams-OSRAM from CHF 23 to CHF 22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.77.

Get ams-OSRAM alerts:

OTCMKTS AMSSY traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $6.24. The company had a trading volume of 18,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.68 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.03 and its 200 day moving average is $8.32. ams-OSRAM has a 52-week low of $5.83 and a 52-week high of $10.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

ams-OSRAM ( OTCMKTS:AMSSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter. ams-OSRAM had a positive return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. On average, research analysts expect that ams-OSRAM will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

About ams-OSRAM (Get Rating)

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells analog and analog intensive mixed signal integrated circuits in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and OSRAM segments. It offers 3D, audio, capacitive, CMOS image, light, medical and health, position, power management, temperature, and smart light management sensors; wireless sensor nodes; sensor interfaces; and analog and mixed signal application specific integrated circuit solutions for the automotive, industry, medical, and smart building, as well as mobile, consumer, and communication markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ams-OSRAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ams-OSRAM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.