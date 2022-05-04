ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Price Target Cut to CHF 14

Posted by on May 4th, 2022

ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSYGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 15 to CHF 14 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AMSSY. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ams-OSRAM in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on ams-OSRAM from CHF 17.70 to CHF 13.80 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ams-OSRAM from CHF 23 to CHF 22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.77.

OTCMKTS AMSSY traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $6.24. The company had a trading volume of 18,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.68 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.03 and its 200 day moving average is $8.32. ams-OSRAM has a 52-week low of $5.83 and a 52-week high of $10.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSYGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter. ams-OSRAM had a positive return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. On average, research analysts expect that ams-OSRAM will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

About ams-OSRAM (Get Rating)

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells analog and analog intensive mixed signal integrated circuits in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and OSRAM segments. It offers 3D, audio, capacitive, CMOS image, light, medical and health, position, power management, temperature, and smart light management sensors; wireless sensor nodes; sensor interfaces; and analog and mixed signal application specific integrated circuit solutions for the automotive, industry, medical, and smart building, as well as mobile, consumer, and communication markets.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY)

Receive News & Ratings for ams-OSRAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ams-OSRAM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.