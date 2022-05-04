Analysts Anticipate Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.47 Billion

Brokerages expect Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) to report sales of $2.47 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Arconic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.65 billion and the lowest is $2.28 billion. Arconic reported sales of $1.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arconic will report full-year sales of $9.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.69 billion to $10.12 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $17.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.48 billion to $26.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Arconic.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Arconic had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ARNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arconic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Arconic from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

In other news, EVP Melissa M. Miller acquired 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arconic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arconic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Arconic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Arconic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARNC stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.00. 10,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,467. Arconic has a 1 year low of $22.45 and a 1 year high of $38.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.92 and a 200 day moving average of $29.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.97.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

