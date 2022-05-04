Analysts Anticipate AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $150.54 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) will post sales of $150.54 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $152.69 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $148.00 million. AssetMark Financial posted sales of $128.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full-year sales of $623.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $617.00 million to $629.42 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $727.69 million, with estimates ranging from $715.47 million to $744.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AssetMark Financial.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.17 million. AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

In related news, insider Michael Kim sold 4,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $91,742.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Hahn sold 6,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $166,941.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,864 shares of company stock valued at $371,856. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMK. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 6.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial during the third quarter worth $1,350,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 59.8% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial during the third quarter worth $12,256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

AMK stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.61. The stock had a trading volume of 381 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,757. AssetMark Financial has a 1-year low of $18.90 and a 1-year high of $29.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.78.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel. The company provides integrated technology platform for advisers for accessing a range of automated processes, including new account opening, portfolio construction, streamlined financial planning, customer billing, investor reporting, progress to goal analysis, and client activity tracking; advisory services; and curated investment platform.

