Analysts Anticipate International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Will Post Earnings of $2.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for International Business Machines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.25 and the highest is $2.38. International Business Machines reported earnings per share of $2.33 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Business Machines will report full-year earnings of $9.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.71 to $10.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $10.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.27 to $11.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for International Business Machines.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share.

IBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.69.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 181,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,223,000 after acquiring an additional 16,652 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.8% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,382,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,075,000 after purchasing an additional 99,820 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,225,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 325,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,266,000 after buying an additional 59,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 115,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,369,000 after acquiring an additional 13,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBM opened at $132.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. International Business Machines has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.54%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

