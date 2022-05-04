Analysts Anticipate Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $684.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) will post $684.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $684.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $685.40 million. Korn Ferry posted sales of $555.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full year sales of $2.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.42 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KFY shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Korn Ferry in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Korn Ferry presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,493,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $614,568,000 after purchasing an additional 46,994 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 3.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,646,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,108,000 after purchasing an additional 49,763 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,547,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,211,000 after purchasing an additional 84,445 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter worth about $97,569,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,020,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,278,000 after purchasing an additional 56,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KFY traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.27. The stock had a trading volume of 287,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,592. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $59.52 and a 1 year high of $84.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is presently 8.73%.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

