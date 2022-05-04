Analysts Expect Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Will Announce Earnings of $2.58 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $2.58 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for AON’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.65 and the lowest is $2.55. AON posted earnings of $2.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AON will report full-year earnings of $13.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.10 to $13.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $14.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.32 to $14.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AON.

Get AON alerts:

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. AON had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 119.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.28 earnings per share.

AON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.90.

AON stock traded down $3.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $281.01. The company had a trading volume of 6,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,606. The stock has a market cap of $61.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.51 and a beta of 0.94. AON has a 1 year low of $223.19 and a 1 year high of $341.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $312.80 and a 200 day moving average of $299.44.

AON announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

In other AON news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $356,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 82 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $25,281.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,390 shares of company stock valued at $11,982,022. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of AON by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AON (AON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.