Analysts Expect Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $43.22 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) to announce $43.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $35.10 million to $57.10 million. Blueprint Medicines reported sales of $21.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 100.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full year sales of $195.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $188.57 million to $212.26 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $355.21 million, with estimates ranging from $253.00 million to $546.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Blueprint Medicines.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $62.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.98 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 31.04% and a negative net margin of 357.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 190.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.72) EPS.

BPMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.45.

BPMC stock traded up $3.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.82. 705,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,577. Blueprint Medicines has a 12-month low of $53.26 and a 12-month high of $117.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.96.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 2,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $133,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $45,865.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,575 shares of company stock valued at $677,614. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BPMC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,336,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $571,632,000 after purchasing an additional 138,860 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,199,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $328,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,979 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,747,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,198,000 after acquiring an additional 30,557 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,731,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,458,000 after buying an additional 43,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,644,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,106,000 after acquiring an additional 126,350 shares during the period. 99.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blueprint Medicines (BPMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.