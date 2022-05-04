Analysts Expect Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Will Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) will post $0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Costamare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. Costamare reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 164.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Costamare will report full-year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.08. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Costamare.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The shipping company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Costamare had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 54.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMRE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costamare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Shares of CMRE opened at $14.25 on Friday. Costamare has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $18.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.07%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMRE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Costamare by 1.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,758,772 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $89,204,000 after purchasing an additional 75,789 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Costamare by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,964,901 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,926,000 after buying an additional 95,834 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Costamare by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,567,869 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $24,285,000 after acquiring an additional 157,787 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costamare by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 877,895 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,089,000 after acquiring an additional 74,201 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Costamare by 3.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 747,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,571,000 after acquiring an additional 26,100 shares during the last quarter. 59.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of June 14, 2021, it had a fleet of 81 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 581,000 twenty foot equivalent units and 16 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 932,000 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

