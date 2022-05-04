Analysts Expect Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) to Post $0.55 EPS

Analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) will post $0.55 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Evergy’s earnings. Evergy also posted earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evergy will report full year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.77. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Evergy.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.33 million. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 15.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Evergy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

In other news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $75,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Evergy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the third quarter valued at $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the first quarter valued at $32,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Evergy stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.04. 7,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55. Evergy has a 1-year low of $59.46 and a 1-year high of $73.13. The company has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.79%.

Evergy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evergy (EVRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.