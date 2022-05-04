Analysts Expect LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $105.77 Million

Equities research analysts expect LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) to report sales of $105.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $97.50 million to $114.04 million. LSI Industries reported sales of $97.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full year sales of $433.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $425.10 million to $441.69 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $451.93 million, with estimates ranging from $445.00 million to $458.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover LSI Industries.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.

LYTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on LSI Industries in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LSI Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.38.

Shares of NASDAQ LYTS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.49. The company had a trading volume of 24 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,794. The stock has a market cap of $199.53 million, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. LSI Industries has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $9.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LYTS. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in LSI Industries in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 5,513 shares in the last quarter. 63.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSI Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

LSI Industries Inc manufactures and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting solutions.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LSI Industries (LYTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.