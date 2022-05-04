Analysts Set Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) PT at €249.14

Shares of Allianz SE (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €249.14 ($262.26).
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €255.00 ($268.42) price target on Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays set a €240.00 ($252.63) price target on Allianz in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €269.00 ($283.16) price objective on Allianz in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €260.00 ($273.68) price objective on Allianz in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, HSBC set a €281.00 ($295.79) price objective on Allianz in a report on Monday, January 17th.
Shares of Allianz stock traded up €2.00 ($2.11) during trading on Friday, hitting €217.00 ($228.42). 1,260,773 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €211.27 and its 200-day moving average is €210.72. Allianz has a 52 week low of €167.30 ($176.11) and a 52 week high of €206.80 ($217.68).
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
