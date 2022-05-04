Analysts Set Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) PT at $65.00

Shares of Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.00.

CLLNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cellnex Telecom from €67.00 ($70.53) to €65.00 ($68.42) in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cellnex Telecom from €65.00 ($68.42) to €66.00 ($69.47) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Cellnex Telecom from €65.00 ($68.42) to €64.00 ($67.37) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CLLNY opened at $23.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.00. Cellnex Telecom has a 12 month low of $21.59 and a 12 month high of $36.87.

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

