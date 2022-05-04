Analysts Set Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Target Price at $331.14

Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $331.14.

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,015,889,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,621,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,889,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,659 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,077,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 31.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,923,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,498,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $336,954,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHR stock traded up $2.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $251.03. 58,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,882,969. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $276.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher has a 52-week low of $238.32 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.57%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

