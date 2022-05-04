Analysts Set Expectations for Alerus Financial Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) – DA Davidson raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Alerus Financial in a research report issued on Friday, April 29th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.70 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday.

Alerus Financial stock opened at $25.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $448.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.46. Alerus Financial has a twelve month low of $24.60 and a twelve month high of $38.31.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 13.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 144.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 132.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 11.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

