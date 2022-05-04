Analysts Set ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Target Price at $67.14

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.14.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

In other ONEOK news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $2,018,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 26.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,051,000 after acquiring an additional 48,432 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 22.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 406,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,559,000 after acquiring an additional 73,630 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 4.6% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 39,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 98.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 7,757 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 166,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,647,000 after acquiring an additional 5,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.19. 67,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,321,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.11. ONEOK has a 1 year low of $48.51 and a 1 year high of $75.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 9.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.31%.

About ONEOK (Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.