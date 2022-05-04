Analysts Set Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Target Price at $50.67

Shares of Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.67.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RANJY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Randstad from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Randstad from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a €45.00 ($47.37) price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of Randstad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Randstad from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Randstad from €64.00 ($67.37) to €69.00 ($72.63) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

RANJY traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,131. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.83 and its 200-day moving average is $32.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Randstad has a fifty-two week low of $25.53 and a fifty-two week high of $40.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.34.

Randstad ( OTCMKTS:RANJY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. Randstad had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Randstad will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.9849 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 5.33%. Randstad’s dividend payout ratio is 37.60%.

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professional segments.

