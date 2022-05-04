Analysts Set Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Target Price at $5.65

Shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.75.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLDB. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of SLDB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,043. The company has a market cap of $60.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.44. Solid Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $5.13.

Solid Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SLDB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Solid Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 37.71% and a negative net margin of 660.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Solid Biosciences will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Solid Biosciences news, COO Joel Solomon Zev Schneider sold 30,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $33,554.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,632 shares of company stock valued at $59,004. 24.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLDB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Solid Biosciences by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,253,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,942,000 after buying an additional 1,741,514 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. grew its stake in Solid Biosciences by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,170,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Solid Biosciences by 3,107.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 559,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 542,021 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Solid Biosciences by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 6,287,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,003,000 after buying an additional 313,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Solid Biosciences by 478.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 320,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 265,056 shares in the last quarter. 66.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solid Biosciences Inc engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles; and SGT-003, a ext-generation gene transfer candidate for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy.

