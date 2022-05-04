Analyzing InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU) and Sigyn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SIGY)

InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU – Get Rating) and Sigyn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SIGY – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.4% of InfuSystem shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of InfuSystem shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 78.5% of Sigyn Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares InfuSystem and Sigyn Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InfuSystem $102.38 million 1.67 $1.42 million $0.07 119.00 Sigyn Therapeutics N/A N/A -$3.01 million N/A N/A

InfuSystem has higher revenue and earnings than Sigyn Therapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

InfuSystem has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sigyn Therapeutics has a beta of -0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 192% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for InfuSystem and Sigyn Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InfuSystem 0 0 0 0 N/A Sigyn Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sigyn Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $0.93, indicating a potential upside of 295.74%. Given Sigyn Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sigyn Therapeutics is more favorable than InfuSystem.

Profitability

This table compares InfuSystem and Sigyn Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InfuSystem 1.39% 3.11% 1.50% Sigyn Therapeutics N/A -1,214.45% -252.89%

Summary

InfuSystem beats Sigyn Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InfuSystem (Get Rating)

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment Services (DME Services). It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states. The company also sells, rents, and leases new and pre-owned pole-mounted and ambulatory infusion pumps, and other durable medical equipment; sells treatment-related consumables; and provides biomedical recertification, maintenance, and repair services for oncology practices, as well as other alternate site settings comprising home care and home infusion providers, skilled nursing facilities, pain centers, hospital market, and others. In addition, it offers local and field-based customer support, as well as operates pump service and repair centers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Rochester Hills, Michigan.

About Sigyn Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a development-stage therapeutic technology company that treats inflammatory conditions by cytokine storm syndrome. It offers Sigyn Therapy, a blood purification technology designed to mitigate cytokine storm syndrome through the broad-spectrum depletion of inflammatory targets from the bloodstream. The company also engages in evaluating the Sigyn Therapy to address CytoVesicles that transport inflammatory cytokine cargos throughout the bloodstream. Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

