Anchor Protocol (ANC) Market Capitalization Achieves $594.60 Million

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. One Anchor Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $1.74 or 0.00004450 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Anchor Protocol has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. Anchor Protocol has a market capitalization of $594.60 million and $23.77 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002562 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000157 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001505 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00007560 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00007109 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About Anchor Protocol

ANC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 342,639,541 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Anchor Protocol Coin Trading

