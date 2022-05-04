Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Posted by on May 4th, 2022

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINSGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th.

FINS stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.98. The stock had a trading volume of 32,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,149. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.78. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.98 and a fifty-two week high of $18.53.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 12,645 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,143,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,567,000 after buying an additional 634,947 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $488,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 128.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 101,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 56,996 shares during the last quarter.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS)

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.