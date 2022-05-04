Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th.

FINS stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.98. The stock had a trading volume of 32,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,149. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.78. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.98 and a fifty-two week high of $18.53.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 12,645 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,143,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,567,000 after buying an additional 634,947 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $488,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 128.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 101,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 56,996 shares during the last quarter.

