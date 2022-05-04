Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Acquired by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 18.4% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 701,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 109,000 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 16.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,708,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,223,000 after buying an additional 511,246 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 187,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 46,510 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 102,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 36,291 shares during the last quarter. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities cut Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.75 to $7.25 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $6.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 3.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.32 and a 52-week high of $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.67.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 141.90% and a return on equity of 14.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently 50.57%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

