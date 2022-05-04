ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Allegheny Financial Group LTD

Allegheny Financial Group LTD trimmed its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,955 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. ANSYS makes up about 8.3% of Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Allegheny Financial Group LTD owned 0.06% of ANSYS worth $22,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 4,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 291,113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,775,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $970,000. Covea Finance purchased a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth $33,068,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 236,506 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,868,000 after purchasing an additional 22,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSS has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on ANSYS in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $419.00 to $405.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.00.

NASDAQ ANSS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $279.91. 384,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of 54.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.28. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $258.00 and a 52 week high of $413.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.06.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $661.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.40 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.58, for a total value of $1,854,074.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANSYS Company Profile (Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.