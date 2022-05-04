Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $6.25 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.81% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Antares Pharma, Inc. develops, commercializes and markets novel delivery solutions, including needle-free and mini-needle injector systems, gel technologies and transdermal products, which improve both the efficiency of drug therapies and the quality of life for patients. The Company currently distributes its needle-free injector systems for the delivery of insulin and growth hormone in over 20 countries and an estradiol transdermal patch for hormone replacement therapy. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright cut shares of Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.60 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James cut shares of Antares Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial cut shares of Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.60 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Antares Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $5.60 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.76.

Shares of ATRS remained flat at $$5.59 during trading hours on Wednesday. 3,301,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,361,380. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.38 and a 200 day moving average of $3.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $954.67 million, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.15. Antares Pharma has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $5.59.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $48.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.25 million. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Antares Pharma will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,736 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 9,580 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,161 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address patient needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

