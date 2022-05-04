Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Holdings Cut by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lowered its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Anthem were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $527.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $590.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $545.23.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $1,252,965.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANTM traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $500.75. 37,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,212. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $487.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $454.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $355.43 and a one year high of $533.68.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.01 EPS. Anthem’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.16%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

