Anyswap (ANY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $184.98 Million

Anyswap (ANY) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 4th. During the last week, Anyswap has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. Anyswap has a market cap of $184.98 million and $670,880.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anyswap coin can now be bought for approximately $9.92 or 0.00024920 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002511 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.86 or 0.00217889 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 200.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00040605 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $177.50 or 0.00445281 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73,474.41 or 1.84316655 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Anyswap Coin Profile

Anyswap’s genesis date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Buying and Selling Anyswap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

