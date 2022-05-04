APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Bought by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in APA were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in APA by 43.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,946,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533,555 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of APA by 1,385.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,324,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,692,000 after buying an additional 10,562,493 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of APA by 6.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,277,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,735,000 after buying an additional 439,263 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of APA by 116.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,741,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,919,000 after buying an additional 2,015,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of APA by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,500,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,233,000 after buying an additional 1,413,779 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APA. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on APA from $46.50 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on APA from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on APA from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on APA from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.39.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $42.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.04. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 4.12. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $45.22.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. APA had a negative return on equity of 552.09% and a net margin of 12.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

In other APA news, CFO Stephen J. Riney acquired 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.47 per share, for a total transaction of $198,261.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 40,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $1,627,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

