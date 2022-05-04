APi Group (NYSE:APG) Issues Earnings Results

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. APi Group had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.8% on a year-over-year basis.

APG traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.24. 93,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.23. APi Group has a 1-year low of $18.17 and a 1-year high of $26.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APG. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in APi Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in APi Group by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in APi Group by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 198,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of APi Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of APi Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of APi Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of APi Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, APi Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

