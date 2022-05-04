APi Group (NYSE:APG) Issues Earnings Results

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. APi Group had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.8% on a year-over-year basis.
APG traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.24. 93,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.23. APi Group has a 1-year low of $18.17 and a 1-year high of $26.84.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APG. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in APi Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in APi Group by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in APi Group by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 198,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter.
APi Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on APi Group (APG)
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
- Camping World Confirms Support At Institutional Bottom
- What’s Next For Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX)?
- 3 Earnings Plays With Big Move Potential
- There Are Weeds In The Garden At Scotts Miracle-Gro
Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.