Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 148.35% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS.

NASDAQ:APEN traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 7.92 and a quick ratio of 7.09. Apollo Endosurgery has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $10.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.08 million, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 2.26.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Apollo Endosurgery from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.66 per share, with a total value of $84,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery during the fourth quarter valued at $360,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 115.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 267,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 143,282 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 652,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,501,000 after buying an additional 10,594 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

