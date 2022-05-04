Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the March 31st total of 59,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 77,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 82,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after buying an additional 5,834 shares during the last quarter.

AIF traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.82. 54,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,702. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.63 and a 1 year high of $16.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.04.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st were paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 20th.

About Apollo Tactical Income Fund (Get Rating)

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

