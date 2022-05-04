Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $4.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Applied DNA Sciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.85 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.45 million. Applied DNA Sciences reported sales of $2.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will report full-year sales of $16.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.16 million to $18.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $15.67 million, with estimates ranging from $8.80 million to $22.53 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Applied DNA Sciences.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $4.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 105.86% and a negative net margin of 123.04%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APDN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied DNA Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Maxim Group cut their price objective on Applied DNA Sciences from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Applied DNA Sciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 23,739 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 29,998 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 33.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 13,257 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 27.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 16,493 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 8.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APDN stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,762. Applied DNA Sciences has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $8.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.65.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that provide forensic power and protection for various applications used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNify IF portable DNA readers and SigNify consumable reagent test kits that provide real-time authentication of molecular tags in the field; and CertainT, which indicates the use of tagging, testing, and tracking platforms and solutions enabling manufacturers, brands, and trade organizations to convey proof of their product claims.

