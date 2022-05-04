Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Holdings Trimmed by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $2,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AIT. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Bank of Stockton purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Retirement Capital Strategies purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

NYSE:AIT opened at $106.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.93 and a 52 week high of $109.87.

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $980.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 6,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $700,128.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Dorsman sold 10,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $984,248.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,259 shares of company stock worth $1,997,142 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $115.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.