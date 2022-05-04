Appreciated Media (OTCMKTS:AMEFF) Shares Up 2,568.9%

Appreciated Media Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMEFF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2,568.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. 1,516 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 63,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04.
About Appreciated Media (OTCMKTS:AMEFF)
