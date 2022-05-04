Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) Short Interest Down 26.6% in April

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 231,800 shares, a drop of 26.6% from the March 31st total of 315,700 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 842,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APM. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Aptorum Group in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aptorum Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Aptorum Group by 450.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 67,058 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Aptorum Group by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 108,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 50,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aptorum Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 8,140 shares during the last quarter. 4.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APM stock opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. Aptorum Group has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $3.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.74.

Aptorum Group Limited, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for the treatment of diseases with a focus on infectious diseases and cancers. Its pipeline enables the discovery of new therapeutics assets, such as systematic screening of existing approved drug molecules, and microbiome-based research platform for treatments of metabolic diseases.

